Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE album has been in rotation for several weeks now, and though it's not hitting continuous No. 1's the way that Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti has, it still picked up an impressive number of streams, as well as some fans in unexpected places.

On Monday (August 29), 64-year-old actor Kevin Bacon shared a clip of him serenading his goats on Instagram. His song of choice? "HEATED" from Queen B's new album, which he played on an acoustic guitar while sitting outside in a tank top, pants, and a pair of red-and-pink Air Max 90s.

"Hot day, hot summer," the father of two said before he began strumming chords and singing along. "Got a lot of bands, got a lot of Ivy on me / I've gotta fan myself off," he crooned as one of his animals climbed up the wooden structure Bacon was seated on to get a closer look (and listen).

In the caption of his post, the Footloose actor wrote, "Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are feeling Heated, @Beyonce. Loving this track. #GoatSongs #Renaissance."

As PEOPLE notes, this isn't the first time that Bacon has sung for his animals, of which he and wife Kyra Sedgwick have many.

Back in January of this year, the couple performed an acoustic duet of The Beatles' 1969 tune "Two of Us," inspired by their viewing of Peter Jackson's Get Back.

"Watching The Beatles write a song asks the question how much of genius is inspiration and how much is perspiration? Are artists born with that kind of talent or is it the ten thousand hours. Anyway here's #GoatSongs with @kyrasedgwickofficial," he wrote at the time.

