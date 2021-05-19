In April, Brockhampton dropped off Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, the group's first album since its lauded 2019 effort Peaches. Featuring artists such as A$AP Rocky, Charlie Wilson, Danny Brown, and SoGone SoFlexy, Brockhampton's new album was received massive critical acclaim and debuted at the eleventh spot on the Billboard 200. Unfortunately for fans of the boy band, the game-changing collective reportedly only has one album left in its queue.

However, this isn't the first time the group has alluded to being in final album mode. According to Complex, Brockhampton frontrunner Kevin Abstract previously dropped the bombshell that Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine would be BH’s second-to-last record, and today, the Arizona Baby artist hit Twitter to further elaborate on Brockhampton's soon-approaching coda.

Over a series of tweets, Abstract touched on the group's forthcoming final album while denying any skepticism that Brockhampton's members were parting ways due to any drama or negativity. In the first tweet, he prefaces the group's imminent departure by saying, "we all love each other and we wanna continue making the best music we can."

"everybody just getting a lil older and got a lot to say outside of group projects," Abstract continues. "we’ve dedicated the last ten years of our lives to making music together this next project we’re just doing what’s rite."

After confirming that Brockhampton's follow-up to Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine will be the band's final offering, Kevin Abstract also revealed that they still hopes to treat fans with Brockhampton's scrapped Technical Difficulties project, even if it arrives after the group's official final album.

"still wanna try to get technical difficulties out at some point...just hella samples to clear," Abstract says. "so i wouldn’t even be surprised if that came after the last album...But we really want that out."

Are you bummed out that Brockhampton is nearing its final album or are you merely excited to hear what the group has in store for its swan song?

