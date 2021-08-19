mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kevin Abstract Shares "SIERRA NIGHTS" Ft. Ryan Beatty

Erika Marie
August 19, 2021 01:16
71 Views
21
1
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

SIERRA NIGHTS
Kevin Abstract Feat. Ryan Beatty

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
33% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

The Brockhampton artist returns with his second solo single of the year.


As Brockhampton's reign nears its close, Kevin Abstract has returned with new music. Fans of the Hip Hop collective have stood united in their grief after learning that the group has decided to disband. There have been several announcements regarding what is to come for Brockhampton in 2021, and it includes their final projects as a send-off before entering into new ventures.

On Wednesday (August 18), Brockhampton's Abstract delivered his latest single "SIERRA NIGHTS," making the song his second release this year where he is seen flying solo. The track features Ryan Beatty, an artist who is no stranger to uniting with Abstract's group. The single arrives with a visual that sticks to the many unconventional, yet artistic deliveries that we've grown accustomed to receiving from Abstract, so stream "SIERRA NIGHTS" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

A Texas boy, I was dreaming of LA
We was dripping off candy paint
Blow the speakers out, yeah, yeah, yeah
Shoot my own movie with my n*ggas now
Five bedroom, most of us was sleeping on the couch
Bring them drugs in, I was dressed up like McLovin
Eating Mickey D’s every day, n*gga, I loved it

 

Kevin Abstract
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  1
  71
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Kevin Abstract Ryan Beatty Brockhampton
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kevin Abstract Shares "SIERRA NIGHTS" Ft. Ryan Beatty
21
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject