mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kevin Abstract Embarks On A New Era With His Latest Single "SLUGGER"

Joshua Robinson
July 16, 2021 15:19
97 Views
10
0
Kevin Abstract/Question Everything, Inc./RCA Records/Sony Music EntertainmentKevin Abstract/Question Everything, Inc./RCA Records/Sony Music Entertainment
Kevin Abstract/Question Everything, Inc./RCA Records/Sony Music Entertainment

SLUGGER
Kevin Abstract Feat. $NOT & slowthai

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kevin Abstract celebrates his 25th birthday by releasing a new single with $NOT and slowthai.


Kevin Abstract, one of the leading voices from Brockhampton, has officially turned 25 years old, and to celebrate his birthday, the innovative artist has launched the debut clothing collection for his Video Store Apparel line and finally treated fans with new music. Titled "SLUGGER," Kevin's latest single arrives alongside a self-directed music video, and it serves as the first hint as to what his highly anticipated fourth studio album might sound like.

The four-minute track marks the Brockhampton founder's first solo single since his rollout for 2019's Arizona Baby, and it features guest appearances from rising artist $NOT and British rapper slowthai.

"SLUGGER" is a knocking new song that's filled with homages to music legends such as Pimp C and Lauryn Hill, and in addition to impressive, gritty verses from each other artists, the track's hook boats an impressive OutKast-esque melody. 

Scroll down below to check out Kevin Abstract's first solo single in years. Does "SLUGGER" have you hyped for his next full-length solo album?

Quotable Lyrics

I be in my head, sometimes it's hard to talk
I be like my dog, 'cause sometimes it's hard to walk
Yeah, a n*gga got these thoughts, but ain't never been soft
I been takin' n*gga down since a n*gga was small

Kevin Abstract
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  97
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kevin Abstract $NOT slowthai
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kevin Abstract Embarks On A New Era With His Latest Single "SLUGGER"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject