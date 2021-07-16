Kevin Abstract Embarks On A New Era With His Latest Single "SLUGGER"

Kevin Abstract, one of the leading voices from Brockhampton, has officially turned 25 years old, and to celebrate his birthday, the innovative artist has launched the debut clothing collection for his Video Store Apparel line and finally treated fans with new music. Titled "SLUGGER," Kevin's latest single arrives alongside a self-directed music video, and it serves as the first hint as to what his highly anticipated fourth studio album might sound like.

The four-minute track marks the Brockhampton founder's first solo single since his rollout for 2019's Arizona Baby, and it features guest appearances from rising artist $NOT and British rapper slowthai.

"SLUGGER" is a knocking new song that's filled with homages to music legends such as Pimp C and Lauryn Hill, and in addition to impressive, gritty verses from each other artists, the track's hook boats an impressive OutKast-esque melody.

Scroll down below to check out Kevin Abstract's first solo single in years. Does "SLUGGER" have you hyped for his next full-length solo album?

Quotable Lyrics

I be in my head, sometimes it's hard to talk

I be like my dog, 'cause sometimes it's hard to walk

Yeah, a n*gga got these thoughts, but ain't never been soft

I been takin' n*gga down since a n*gga was small