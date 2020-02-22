It's been decades since Keshia Knight Pulliam starred on The Cosby Show, but the 40-year-old actress will always be seen as little Rudy Huxtable. As the youngest of the Huxtable siblings, Rudy was known as the sweet and sassy sister who grew from a five-year-old darling to a 13-year-old finding her way. The Cosby Show ended in 1992, leaving many diehard fans curious as to what became of those beloved characters.

Keshia recently sat down with Dish Nation to talk about her current projects, and the hosts wanted to know her take on what came of Rudy Huxtable's adult life. "I think her and Bud finally figured it out," Keshia said. "They maybe got like, two-point-five kids, a dog. She's doing well, she's graduated I'm sure like me from Spelman College." Then, they asked Keshia about the iconic moment on the third episode of the second season of The Cosby Show when Rudy lip-synched Nappy Brown's "Night Time Is The Right Time."

After some prodding, Keshia agreed to recreate her moment when, during the musical performance, Ruday Huxtable sang "Baby." Every one of the hosts chimed in as the interview became a sing-a-long. Watch Keshia Knight Pulliam's interview below and check out what else she had to say about starring in the play version of Set It Off.