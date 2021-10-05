She became an actress before she was able to walk, and by the time the first grade came around, Keisha Knight Pulliam was nominated for an Emmy. Even decades after The Cosby Show ended, Pulliam is still affectionately known as little sassy Rudy Huxtable, and last week, Rudy married her Bud.

Pulliam has been entertaining fans as a cast member of Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and she had been dating actor Brad James, known for his role on Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse. The pair reportedly began dating back in 2019 when they met on the set of Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta, and during quarantine, the couple got engaged.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

In a recent Instagram post, Pulliam revealed that she and James were married at an intimate ceremony at their home.

"Last week my life forever changed... I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!!!" wrote the veteran actress. "It wasn’t the large destination wedding we were originally planning. Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!! Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey."

"Covid has definitely taught us to live in the moment and that the present is the greatest 'present' that exists," Pulliam continued. "Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us!! Most of all thank you to @mrbradjames my amazing husband, my person, my soulmate. Thank you for renewing my vulnerability & faith in unconditionally love."

Swipe below to check out a few photos of the ceremony.