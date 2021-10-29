Hip-Hop influencer Kerwin Frost has been working with Adidas over the past year and he has been taking full advantage of his dynamic range. Frost is known for his hilarious and whacky personality, so it should be no surprise that his aura is being replicated in his sneakers. Over the past few weeks, there have been teasers for a new Frost x Adidas Forum High, and now, we finally have the official images which showcase a truly bizarre sneaker.

As you can see in the photos below, the shoe has the typical white and blue color scheme that one would find an Adidas Original. The big kicker here is the fact that the shoe has a literal face. There are eyes near the tongue, a nose on the laces, and even a full-fledged mouth on the front. Now, these are certainly not for everybody although they are most definitely creative. If you're a sneaker collector, you may even want to get these just for the novelty.

No release date has been announced so sit tight as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest details, as soon as they become available. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

