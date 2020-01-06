There were plenty of looks and styles that stood out last night on the Golden Globes' red carpet. Bringing out the most accomplished figures in the film and television industries on an annual basis, the award show welcomed Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Tom Hanks, Joaquin Phoenix, and so many more to the event. Fashionistas around the world simply watched the ceremony for style inspiration in the upcoming season, checking the red carpet to see what's going to pop in the next few months. Everyone had their eyes on Kerry Washington, star of American Son, after she rocked the night with a stunning ensemble, opting for a daring look as one of the night's presenters.



Many are claiming that Kerry Washington was the best-dressed celebrity at the Golden Globes last night, placing her on top of Taylor Swift, Billy Porter, and other stars who impressed the masses. Washington wore an all-black gown with silver embellishments. On top, she kept things young and lively with a tuxedo jacket, wearing nothing underneath except for some body chains. Her high-slit silky skirt completed the get-up, earning plenty of online cheer from fans who just had to utter their loudest "yassss queen" upon seeing her strut.

What did you think of Kerry Washington's look from last night? Did she slay or did somebody else dominate?



