As Kerry Washington presented the 2021 Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, she paid tribute to the late Michael K. Williams, who died last month.

Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment, with his death being investigated as a possible drug overdose.

The actor was nominated for the award for his role as Montrose Freeman in HBO's Lovecraft Country, but the award ended up going to The Crown’s Tobias Menzies. Williams, through his career, had previously been nominated for four other Emmys, but he never won. These include the award for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series (2015, 2017, 2019), and Informational Series or Special (2018).

Actor Michael K. Williams attends the 41st International Emmy Awards at the Hilton New York on November 25, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Washington delivered a heartfelt speech before announcing the winner of the award, saying, “The nominees for this next award astounded us with each of their uniquely remarkable, memorable performances this past year. But I’d like to take a moment to mention one nominee in particular, Michael K. Williams,” Washington said. “Michael was—so crazy to say, was—a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon. Michael, your excellence and artistry will endure. We love you.”

The actress followed up on her heartfelt speech on Twitter, saying, "You are missed and you are loved Michael K. Williams. It was an honor to honor YOU."

Watch her speech below.