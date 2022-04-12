Kerrion Franklin really might be in a lot of trouble. Yesterday, it was reported that he was arrested for allegedly driving a murder victim's car after being pulled over for a broken tail light. In an interview with Larry Reid from behind bars, Kerrion alluded to being framed by a former friend.

"Things have just been happening around me. Feeling like I'm being set up, feeling like people are trying to catch me doing wrong," Kerrion told Reid. Franklin also added that since he's been in jail, law enforcement has attempted to add more gun charges. "I'm not here to get in trouble or be around the wrong people are who out here trying to get me framed."

Paul Archuleta/Getty images

Kerrion also gave some details as to why he was arrested in the first place. "I've been working on one of my cars and one of my taillights, the fuse started tripping. I was in Beverly Hills and they stopped me talking bout some, I got two warrants out and I've already had one of them worked on," he said. Reid followed up with a question about how long he's had the car. "The car is registered. I've been stopped before, nobody ever said anything about a murder. This is the first time I've heard of this."

Reid pointed out that reports have alleged that it was the victim's car but Kerrion claims that he has met both the woman and her husband. He also claims that she was very much alive when she initially sold him the car.

As of right now, Kerrion is being held in Texas without bond.





