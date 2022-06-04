Following his explosive fallout with his famous father and subsequent arrest, Kerrion Franklin has reportedly been released from jail. In Spring 2021, Kerrion came forward with scathing accusations against his father, Kirk Franklin. He shared snippets of a tense conversation with the gospel great and caused a firestorm on social media after the argument went viral. Later, Kerrion appeared on the Zeus network's Bad Boys L.A. reality series, and while he made his name for himself in the unscripted television market, news of his arrest surfaced in April.

Authorities claimed that Kerrion was found to be in possession of a vehicle that belonged to a murdered woman, but he denied any and all involvement in a crime.

Despite the contention in the relationship he has with his father, who Kerrion previously alleged was physically abusive, he praised his parents for standing by his side while offering a vague update about his legal troubles.

"James Chapter 1:2-4 Dear brothers and sisters, when troubles of any kind come your way, consider it all great joy. For you know that when your faith is tested, your endurance has a chance to grow. So let it grow, for when your endurance is fully developed, you will be perfect and complete, needing nothing," he wrote on Instagram.

"PS #LosersLoveRumors #Shoutout 222 the Real #TeamKerrion," he added. "#Shoutout My Mother & My Father & My Lighthouse @keetwit thank you for the prayers & the wind the most High is moving me in. The journey is not over yet 1 more case left to handle tho freely here ii am out of jail A lot of talk but Today the King walks #ChessLord."

He also told followers to "wait for the verdict." Check it out below.