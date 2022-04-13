The shocking arrest of Kirk Franklin's son has taken an even more dramatic turn. We previously reported that Kirk Franklin's estranged son Kerrion Franklin was arrested in Los Angeles after being stopped by police. He was reportedly driving the car of a woman who has been reported missing and is presumed to be dead. While details regarding this case are unclear, Kerrion has reportedly shared a statement from jail.

The Bad Boys Los Angeles reality star is currently being held without bond and in a jailhouse phone call with Larry Reid, Kerrion insists that someone framed him. A firearm was also reportedly found inside the vehicle.

"Things have just been happening around me. Feeling like I'm being set up, feeling like people are trying to catch me doing wrong," he said. "After I was already booked in jail, they're trying to put extra gun charges on me. Over the past year, I've had multiple vehicles like, I'm a producer, filmmaker, like, I just love entertainment, but it comes with a lot."

He also spoke about feeling "manipulated" and "misused," adding, "I'm not out here getting in trouble or be around the wrong people who are out here trying to get me framed for their wrongdoings, as well." Reid then asked him about the case.

"I've been working on one of my cars and one of my taillights, the fuse started tripping. I was in Beverly Hills and so they stopped me talking 'bout some, I got two warrants—I've already had one of them worked on," he explained. Reid wanted to know about the vehicle in question. "Where'd you get the car from?"

Kerrion answered, "I mean, the car is registered. It got—I've been stopped before, nobody ever said anything about a murder or anything. Like, this is the first time I'm ever hearing about this. So, I'm just keeping my mind positive." Kerrion also spoke to the missing woman presumed to be dead, saying that he doesn't believe that those allegations about the vehicle are true.

"I've met the woman who sold me the car so, whoever sold me the car is alive and her and her boyfriend, her husband they sold it to me." Swipe to listen to Kerrion Franklin below.