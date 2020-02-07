A few weeks ago Wendy Williams claimed NeNe Leakes was leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta. NeNe followed up on her private texts being revealed to the world, making it clear that she wasn't announcing her departure anytime soon. “It’s been an especially difficult couple of weeks for Nene, and she was venting to her friend in private correspondence. Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for next season," she said. If there's one person who may have wanted the report to be true it's Kenya Moore who's an RHOA regular.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kenya recently opened up in detail to Entertainment Tonight about her co-star and how she really feels. "I don't think we ever did have a friendship, I think I was just convenient, and a convenient ally… so yeah, I don't really see the value in being or attempting to be fake friends with her," she said.

Kenya discussed the reports of NeNe possibly leaving the show and said that would never happen since NeNe will never say no to a paycheck. "She tried to get me fired before I was even hired on the show," she alleged. "I just think that she's always been very intimidated by my presence on the show. And, when I was not on the show, I was still being talked about … I was still relevant, so that bothered her."

As for NeNe's refound relationship with Wendy, Kenya thinks it's fake. "I just think she's using Wendy, honestly," she said. "Because before [they were friends], Wendy would go in if she sees the type of behavior that anyone on our show was exhibiting before, and Wendy has been going, like, so soft on her. So, I just think that NeNe is really just using Wendy."