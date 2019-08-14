Kenya Barris is the praised writer known for his hit series Black-ish, Grown-ish, Mixed-ish and the film Girls Trip. Black-ish, that follows a black family navigating their everyday life together living in a beautiful neighbourhood and home is loosely based on Kenya's life - marriage troubles and all. The Hollywood Reporter now details how Kenya has filed for divorce from his wife of 20 years, Dr. Rania "Rainbow" Barris.

According to the publication, the duo first filed for divorce back in 2014 but withdrew their application after agreeing to continue their marriage. Kenya filed his recent documents on August 9th, his 45th birthday. The couple married in 1999 and share six children together.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kenya has previously spoken about the importance of portraying marital issues in his series, reflecting on times he'd watch sitcoms when he was younger.

“When I was growing up, I never saw couples fight on the family sitcoms I loved to watch,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "Subsequently, when tough times arose in my own relationship, I wasn’t prepared and felt so isolated and alone. Marital issues weren’t a part of the narrative that television told me was a ‘working relationship.’”