A man from Kentucky who shares the same name as the late Tupac Shakur was put on blast by Governor Andy Beshear recently who deemed the Kentucky resident's application for unemployment benefits a "prank." Of course, 2Pac might be the most famous Tupac Shakur to ever live but he isn't the only one.

"We had somebody apply for unemployment for Tupac Shakur here in Kentucky,” Beshear said. “And that person may have thought they were being funny, they probably did. Except for the fact that because of them, we had to go through so many other claims.”

46-year-old Tupac Shakur, who's known to most as Malik, is actually a chef at Alfalfa’s and Lynagh's in Lexington, KY that ultimately closed temporarily to help slow down the spread of coronavirus. And he actually needs his unemployment check. “I’ve been struggling for like the last month trying to figure out how to pay the bills,” Shakur told Kentucky.com.

“I’m hurt, I’m really embarrassed and I’m shocked,” Shakur said. “He needs to apologize. That’s just my name.”

Beshear ultimately called Mr. Shakur on Tuesday morning to apologize. “I understand, he’s dealing with a lot,” Shakur added. “Mistakes happen.” Though he did accept the apology, he still hasn't been accepted for his unemployment claim.

