The Kentucky Wildcats fan who was caught yelling a racial slur at a Tennessee Volunteers supporter will reportedly face "consequences," according to UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart. The incident in question took place on Tuesday night as the Vols upset the Wildcats at Rupp Arena by the final of 81-73.

Towards the end of the game, a fan - later identified as Ashley Lyles - lashed out at another fan who was celebrating Tennessee's win.

After that video footage went viral, Lyles identified herself to Lexington television station WLEX and offered the following apology:

"My reaction after the game was unacceptable, period. It was against all values of the university and state of Kentucky. I humbly apologize to the individuals at which my words were directed. My words were hurtful and hateful and have no place in this world. I apologize to the university and state of Kentucky for the embarrassment I have caused. I want my apology not just to be in words, but in actions moving forward."

Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart has not yet announced what kind of punishment Lyles will face for her actions.

"An incident like the one that took place last night at Rupp Arena has no place at the University of Kentucky," Barnhart tweeted Wednesday night. "There will be consequences for this unacceptable behavior and they will be announced once communicated to the offending party.

"While the person in question is not a season ticket holder, there are still ways to ensure those actions are not repeated at future UK events. We also have reached out to the patron who was the victim of this abusive and inexcusable language to apologize personally. That’s not who we are as an athletics department."