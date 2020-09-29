Kentucky's Attorney General Daniel Cameron is under fire after an anonymous member of the grand jury has called him out. Recently, we reported that a grand jury convened and, after listening to the facts presented by the District Attorney's office, decided that charges against two of the three officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting wouldn't be charged. Brett Hankison faces charges of wanton endangerment for reportedly shooting aimlessly, causing his rounds to enter into a neighboring home where a pregnant woman and child resided.

There was public outrage from advocates who wanted each officer charged in connection with Breonna Taylor's death, but Kentucky's AG, Daniel Cameron, has repeatedly stated a thorough investigation was conducted and resulted in the grand jury's decision. This anonymous member of the jury has asked for a judge to order the recordings of the DA's presentation to be released because they claim what was shown to the grand jury contradicts what Cameron has told the public.

Daniel Cameron has responded to the request with a lengthy statement that has been shared on social media. "The Grand Jury is mean to be a secretive body. It's apparent that the public interest in this case isn't going to allow that to happen," wrote Cameron. "As a special prosecutor, our team has an ethical obligation not to release the recording from the Grandy Jury proceedings, and we stand by our belief that such a release could compromise the ongoing federal investigation and could have unintended consequences such as poisoning the jury pool."

He goes to say that "despite those concerns," the recordings from the grand jury proceedings will be released on Wednesday (September 30). Cameron is "confident in the case" that was presented and believes that the officers used justified force after being "fired upon by Kenneth Walker," Breonna's boyfriend. Read the entire statement below.