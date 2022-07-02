It's XXL Freshman season once more, when the popular publication rounds up a few rising rap stars and produces content with them like interviews, freestyles, and cyphers. KenTheMan joins this year's class, and the 28-year-old put on a fun and compelling performance for her turn with the microphone.

A quick summary of what makes her special as a rapper: passionate presence and delivery, as well as confidence and head-turning punchlines.

KenTheMan did not come to mess around on this beat, kicking the whole thing off with some impressive off-top wordplay: "OK, I'm back in this b***h, and b***hes actin' like they ain't hearin' me/Every time I'm out I gotta walk with my security/I’m a walkin' million, I ain't gotta wear no jewelry/And yeah, they been droppin', but I'm bored like a charcuterie."

She keeps the quotables coming with lines like "Man, my work been sellin', heard you h*es still in the trap" and "And I’m next to blow, like fire at a Texaco/B***hes say it smoke, but when they see me, it's that Reginald/Haters don't hate until you get put on a pedestal/And stop hangin' with my opps, b***h/Go be more original."

Born Kentavia Miller in Houston, Texas, KenTheMan's rap career can be traced back to 2013, when she was dropping freestyles over trendy beats. She kept up the momentum with modest success, but it wasn't until her 2019 single "He Be Like" that her talent went mainstream. The track gained traction upon release, but it became a charting hit in 2021 through social media buzz.

She's released a few projects since then, namely 2020's 4 Da 304's and last year's What's My Name, receiving cosigns from Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz, and more.





"I will be working on my album and I don't wanna do a traditional album," Ken told XXL. "That's what I've been battling with. Do I wanna make it not traditional in the sense of like, someone else, but you know, traditional is like, it's a certain vibe you feel when you hear somebody album, it's so serious."

"I didn't want the real seriousness in my album. I wanted it to still be fun and confident. So yeah, I'm working on that and I haven't solidified a title yet. I plan for it to drop not end of summer, but like right in the midst of summer. I got some singles coming out on that ass."

If you want more insight into the lyricist's vibe and artistry, we had the pleasure of interviewing KenTheMan last October. You can also check out her XXL Freshman Freestyle below.

