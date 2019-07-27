Kent Jones Caters To The Ladies On "I Like It"

The MIA representer Kent Jones has been MIA for a bit but he's back with a new jam that will light up your summer. "I Like It" mixes electronic elements with a heavy trap vibe, which combine to create a club and radio bop that should have some longevity. Kent steps onto the track singing in a slight auto-tune filter, opting to ride a simple flow around the synths of the beat.

"I Like It" is a single for the ladies. The track is crafted for twerking and gyrating, relying heavily on plucky synths to compel the listener to dance. There's no word if that track will be connected to a new project, but we hope that Kent has even more music coming in the near future.

Quotable Lyrics

She love to come through high, cause she hit me on the low

Got her phone plugged up, she in her panties on the floor

And she on the phone doing the most

And she told her friends I'm the GOAT

I'm like baby why they wanna know?