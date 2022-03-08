Some interesting news was shared last week as it was revealed that there would be a reboot of the 90s hit movie White Men Can't Jump. This new reboot will star the likes of Jack Harlow, who will be taking on the role that Woody Harrelson once occupied. As for Harlow's co-star, no one has been announced just yet, however, there is a ton of speculation as to who could fill that role.

Recently, TMZ caught up with NBA on TNT analyst Kenny Smith, who came through with a pretty great idea. As he explains, Harlow's co-star should actually be an NBA player. In terms of who that NBA player should be, Smith is looking towards the Memphis Grizzlies.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Turner Sports

"They should get a current young player," Smith said. "They should get Ja Morant. They get Ja Morant to do that. No question. Hey, production credit." Smith believes Morant is one of the most talented and charismatic young players in the league, and if it weren't for Joel Embiid, he would probably be the frontrunner to win league MVP.

Smith definitely has the right idea with this one, although it remains to be seen if his take will be validated. Let us know what you think of this idea, in the comments below.

