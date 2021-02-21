Kenny Smith says he's giving Meek Mill a pass for his controversial lyrics about the late Kobe Bryant that surfaced online, this week. Smith says Mill has earned the benefit of the doubt.



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“I’m a Meek Mill fan,” Smith told TMZ. “I know that he’s a huge basketball fan, huge Kobe fan. Whatever he says, I’m always going to give Meek a pass.”

“I always give Meek the benefit of the doubt,” Smith continued. “He has a track record that speaks pretty long and pretty positive in the past year.”

“Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe,” the Philadelphia rapper said on the polarizing track, which features Lil Baby as well. The lyrics come just after the one-year anniversary of the Lakers' legend's death.

Bryant tragically died during a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven others on January 26, 2020.

Lil Baby adds on the song, "I damn near wanna have a son so I can name him Kobe."

Seemingly in response to the public backlash, Meek tweeted, “internet antics cannot stop me” on Wednesday night.

"They paying to influence y’all now ... its almost like mind control 'wake up,'” he added in another tweet shortly after.

