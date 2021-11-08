As Zion Williamson continues to work his way back into playing condition, people have their concerns about his weight gain. Among those concerned is former NBA player and now pundit Kenny Smith.

In a video captured by TMZ in Los Angeles, Kenny "The Jet" Smith spoke about how Williamson's passion should outweigh his desires to eat: "It's not hard when it's your profession. He puts the hours in to become a great basketball player, he'll figure out those hours that he needs to keep his body right. It's a commitment. It's not hard, eat less. It's not hard at all."

While Smith feels that Zion should be able to weather this storm, Twitter has begun ridiculing Zion for his sudden weight gain.

The NBA season began on Oct. 19, as Zion's New Orleans Pelicans are tied with the league's worst record with one win and nine losses. Williamson has not played in any games this year, since he is rehabbing from summer foot surgery. When asked about his status on Nov. 1, head coach Willie Green said he was still weeks away from returning.

Much of the Pelicans' future rides on Williamson's availability and production when he does play, so once his foot is healthy enough to return, his weight could still be a major issue. It is unknown at the moment whether or not he or the Pelicans have taken any action to address his weight.

