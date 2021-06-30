Kenny Mason Rates The Best Vegan Treats On "Snack Review"

Kenny Mason reviews a variety of plant-based treats for the new episode of "Snack Review."

Plant-based diets seem to be pretty trendy right now, but it's definitely the way to go if you care about your long-term health and well-being. A plant-based diet has been proven by doctors and nutritionists to reduce the risk of heart disease, brain disease, and so many of the other leading causes of death in America by an incredible percentage. If you know, you know.

Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason has seemingly adopted a vegan lifestyle, eating plant-based and helping similarly-minded folks find the best snacks on the market. If you're vegan, you already know how much of a pain in the neck it can be to find tasty alternatives to some of your favorite snacks. While it may be easier to find vegan goodies in Los Angeles, New York, and other major cities across the country, it's still pretty rough to find suitable munchies in other cities that aren't harmful to animals or the environment. Kenny Mason, the Angelic Hoodrat himself, came through to rate some of his pick-ups from a corner store in LA.

Sitting on his balcony overlooking the Hollywood sign, the 26-year-old artist tried out a few plant-based treats for the latest episode of Snack Review, chowing down on pigless pork rinds (which were his favorite!), flavored broccoli bites, a CBD-infused kombucha, mushroom jerky (which he clearly wasn't a fan of), and much more. If you've been on the lookout for new snack foods to diversify your palate, or if you've been struggling to find vegan snack alternatives, watch the new episode of Snack Review above and stay tuned for the second part of Kenny's interview in the coming days.