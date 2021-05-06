Kenny Mason Puts On Another Live Performance Of Hits With "Strays 02"

Performing cuts off "Angelic Hoodrat" and the 2021 extended edition "Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut," Kenny Mason delivered live bangers with his latest "Strays 02" performance video.

West Atlanta-bred emcee Kenny Mason proved worthy of holding a place in the rap game with his impressive debut album Angelic Hoodrat last year, and reminded us again with the even more impressive 2021 deluxe edition titled Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut.

To keep the momentum going for both projects — the features alone on Supercut gives the LP a completely new vibe — Kenny decided to drop a "Strays 02" live performance in similar fashion to the one he released back in September 2020.



Image: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

The video for "Strays 02" is directed by Nasser Boulaich, and pans out for almost 12 minutes of unfiltered raps and a cinematic focus that puts the light directly on the ATLien at hand. Tracks he performs throughout the video include "rih," "ptsd," "chevron," "4ever," "pup" and the title track "angelic hoodrat."

While they don't make an appearance in "Stray 02," the guest features on Supercut really proved that Mason is in a class of heavyweights when it comes to rap peers. Denzel Curry gave him one serious banger with "A+," both Angel White and Ambar Lucid helped him slow things down with more acoustic vibes on "Titan" and "Breathe Again", respectively, and we don't even have to mention how well him and Freddie Gibbs murked it on "Much Money" to get our point across. Long story short, Kenny Mason did't play any games on Angelic Hoodrat or Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut, and it's just nice to see that it all translates in-person as well.

Take a look at "Strays 02" by Kenny Mason above, and make sure to stream both Angelic Hoodrat or Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut right now on your preferred streaming platform. Got a favorite track on either one or both versions of the LP? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off below in the comment section with any and all music opinions: