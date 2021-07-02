Kenny Mason Explains Why He Went Vegan During The Pandemic

Kenny Mason names his favorite vegan restaurants in Atlanta and explains why he went plant-based during the pandemic.

Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason rated his favorite vegan snacks this week on the latest episode of Snack Review, coming through with a special episode for all of our plant-based readers. Despite only being vegan for a year, the Angelic Hoodrat rapper knows that his dietary choices will pay off in the long-term as he focuses on his health, explaining in the second part of his food-centered interview that he went vegan to be kinder to his body.

"I went on some health shit, just trying to figure out how to protect myself against the virus and how to get my body right if I did catch it and n***as was just like, meat and shit is bad for you," he said. "And I ain't one of them vegans that tries to tell everyone to stop, I just do that shit for me because it makes me feel good."

Kenny reveals that before committing to a plant-based diet full-time, he took one or two days out of the week to eat a meat-free, dairy-free diet.

During the same interview, the rapper also tells us his favorite vegan restaurants in Atlanta before telling all of the non-vegan listeners some important advice about buying wings from a mainstream restaurant. "You cannot get wings from a mainstream restaurant. When you go in the wing restaurant, they gotta be rude to you," he joked. "If they're not rude to you, they're shit. They've gotta be rude. If they're not rude, the wings not fire."

Kenny also told us the worst food he's ever eaten in his life, calling out a Vegan brand that starts with the letter "D" (if you know... you know) that specializes in cheese.

Watch the new episode of Snack Review up above and let us know who you'd like to see on the series next.