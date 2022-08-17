mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kenny Mason Delivers "PUP PACK EP" With A Feature From DavidTheTragic

Joshua Robinson
August 17, 2022 11:17
PUP PACK EP
Kenny Mason

Kenny Mason is back with his first project of 2022.


Approximately a week after being featured on J.I.D.'s latest Forever Story single "Dance Now," Kenny Mason has returned with some of his first solo material of 2022. 

The critically acclaimed Atlanta-bred artist has dropped off PUP PACK EP, a three-track project that serves as a sampler of the alternative rock and introspective rap sonics that he's been popularizing with projects like 2020's Angelic Hoodrat and 2021's Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut. While the project does little to expand on the musical territory that Kenny Mason has established for himself, it will most certainly appease fans who are waiting for new music from the exciting new artist.

PUP PACK EP also features rising Atlanta artist DavidTheTragic, who recently made noise in 2021 with his STILL* ALIVE project and the wavy visuals for its standout tracks, from "FACE" to "ALLERGY." "Dip!" serves as the Atlanta duo's second collaboration over the last 10 months, as Kenny Mason and DavidTheTragic also previously collaborated on the latter's STILL* ALIVE single "Anemic" last October. 

On the PUP PACK EP closer "Get An Idea," Kenny touches on the importance of highlighting his fellow hometown artists, rapping, "Sing about darkness to shed light on the scene I was in/Bringing up artists instead of chasing the people that's big."

Give Kenny Mason's new EP a listen below, and hit the comment section to sound off with your thoughts on PUP PACK.

Tracklist:

1. Halloween
2. Dip! (ft. DavidTheTragic)
3. Get An Idea

Kenny Mason DavidTheTragic
