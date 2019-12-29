Kenny Mason Celebrates Newfound Success With "Let Up" Freestyle

Atlanta upstart Kanny Mason has been catching attention for his breakout "Hit" track, using the song a catalyst for his entry among a viable school of contenders. The "Hit" track has now hit the 1million views marker on YoUTube, and to commemorate its success, Kenny Mason delivers on his newest "Let Up" delivery, a freestyle track that finds the southern emcee laying his talent out for all to see without question.

"In celebration of 'Hit' reaching 1 Million views on Youtube, here is some new shit for the Holidays," pens Kenny in a description attached to the track.

Get hip to the young emcee via "Let Up" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Big dog shit, ni--a I don't know one cat

And I got millionaire ni--as in my contacts

I cant tell he face tat came with your contract

And I know a ni--a who move bells like the hunchback