Kenny Mason Celebrates Newfound Success With "Let Up" Freestyle

Milca P.
December 29, 2019 02:00
Kenny Mason

Let Up (1 Million Freestyle)
Kenny Mason

Kenny Mason is on a roll.


Atlanta upstart Kanny Mason has been catching attention for his breakout "Hit" track, using the song a catalyst for his entry among a viable school of contenders. The "Hit" track has now hit the 1million views marker on YoUTube, and to commemorate its success, Kenny Mason delivers on his newest "Let Up" delivery, a freestyle track that finds the southern emcee laying his talent out for all to see without question.

"In celebration of 'Hit' reaching 1 Million views on Youtube, here is some new shit for the Holidays," pens Kenny in a description attached to the track.

Get hip to the young emcee via "Let Up" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Big dog shit, ni--a I don't know one cat
And I got millionaire ni--as in my contacts
I cant tell he face tat came with your contract
And I know a ni--a who move bells like the hunchback

Kenny Mason Songs new music new song Hit let up atlanta
