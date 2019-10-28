Kanye West is fresh off of the release of his highly anticipated ninth studio album Jesus Is King. Although he premiered the album a month ahead of its release at listening events, it appeared that the tracklist changed. The song that many were anticipating, "Use This Gospel" ft. The Clipse and Kenny G didn't appear on the final tracklist under the original title which made many worried whether it made the cut or not. It ultimately did and it did live up to the hype. It's arguably the best song on the project.

Kenny G recently spoke to TMZ about how it all went down. So, Kanye West initially invited Kenny G to serenade Kim Kardashian for Valentine's Day in their living room. Following his performance, Kanye invited him over to the studio to hear some cuts off of the project. They went through a few cuts and then Kenny G suggested that he should add some sax to it. Kanye brought the microphone out and that was that.

Kanye performed at the Forum last night in Los Angeles for a special edition of Sunday Service. He was joined by The Clipse and Kenny G for "Use This Gospel." You may have noticed Kenny G whispering something into Kanye's ear after the set. Many were curious as to what was said in that moment. Kenny G explained he was simply thanking Kanye for allowing him to be apart of the performance. Peep the interview below.