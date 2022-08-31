Kenny Beats's Debut Album "Louie" Is Here Ft. Vince Staples, slowthai & More

After dishing out collaborative projects for artists like Vince Staples, 03 Greedo, and Freddie Gibbs, Kenny Beats finally dropped his debut solo album today, Louie. The producer's new project was announced last week, describing the effort as an encapsulation of the month following his father's cancer diagnosis.

"I always said that I wouldn’t do a solo album because I didn’t have anything to say. Finally, I did,” Kenny said in a statement. “Something dark turned into something beautiful. This album encapsulated the feeling of that one month.”

Louie finds Kenny Beats production shining through instrumentals while enlisting the aid of his closest collaborators throughout the tracklist including Vince Staples, Thundercat, JPEGMAFIA, Foushée, Paris Texas, slowthai, and more.

Check out the latest offering from Kenny Beats below.