Kevin Durant is one of the best scorers in the NBA and his talent makes him one of the most valuable players in the entire NBA. Unfortunately for him and fans everywhere, he suffered a ruptured Achilles during the NBA Finals. An Achilles injury is one of the hardest setbacks to recover from but Durant has been hard at work to make sure he can come back better than before. The Brooklyn Nets star has been tirelessly training to regain strength in his leg and he's even been able to take some shot.

During a media scrum today, Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson spoke about KD's recovery and what we can expect over the next few months. As he explained, we probably won't be seeing him on the court this season.

Al Bello/Getty Images

"I don't think there's been any thought there," Atkinson said according to Bleacher Report. Atkinson went on to say that Durant is "progressing fantastically" which should be great news for Nets fans everywhere.

The Nets are currently on a seven-game losing streak which goes to show how much the Nets could use KD right about now. Kyrie Irving has also been injured which doesn't exactly help matters. Fortunately for Nets fans, both players will be back next year which means their reign of terror can officially commence.