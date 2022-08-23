Yet another major accomplishment has been fulfilled by Nicki Minaj as her "Super Freaky Girl" single dominates the charts. She has earned her legend status in Hip Hop, and now, Minaj has also added a new accolade to her growing list of praises. The Queens rapper secured her first No. 1 solo single with "Super Freaky Girl," and it also marks the first time a solo woman in Rap took the top Billboard Hot 100 spot since Lauryn Hill.

Minaj has been receiving applause since the announcement was made, and while the fanfare is welcomed, it was the celebrations at home that touched her heart. In a post, Minaj showed that her husband Kenneth Petty went all out to make her feel special.

"Zoo was trying to surprise me with this for hours but I kept on having to do just one last thing b4 leaving out," she wrote alongside her video.

"By the time I came out it was dark outside," Minaj continued. "But it actually looked so beautiful in the dark [sparkle emoji] Gangst, B'z, Skarr thx for helping him [sideways laughing emoji]. The [red roses emoji] were perfection too. [pink bow emoji] My Republic family with these gorgeous flowers [flower bouquets emojis] Thank you [smiling emoji]."

"And then there's the star of the show," the rapper said of her baby boy. [Mama loves you papa bear. You make every single moment worth it. [praying hands emoji]."

Congrats to Nicki Minaj! Check it out below.