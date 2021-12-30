Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, has gotten an extension with regard to his latest federal sex offender case. Back in March, Petty was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender after it was determined that he had not registered in the state of California. During a virtual hearing in September, he pleaded guilty and was expected to face up to 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release. His sentencing was scheduled for January 4th, 2022.

During a recent negotiation, a judge granted Petty an extension to allow him to spend time with his family on Valentine’s Day. His sentencing has now been pushed back to March 30th, 2021. Court documents reveal that he pleaded not guilty, but the prosecution will still seek a lighter sentence. His team is currently pushing for no time served behind bars and will use the additional two months to submit an “expert report” to support their request.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Petty’s case stems from the rape of Jennifer Hough on September 16th, 1994. At the time, Hough was 16 when Petty took her to a house around the corner from her bus stop and raped her at knifepoint. Hough reported the rape to security guards at John Adams High School. Petty was convicted of one count of attempted rape in the first degree, assault in the second degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Both Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty have been under fire for their alleged harassment of Hough. Earlier this year, Hough announced that she was suing the couple for emotional distress, sexual assault, sexual harassment, emotional distress, and witness intimidation.

