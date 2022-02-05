Kendy X Recruits DreamDoll & Kalan.FrFr To Round Out "For Me (Remix)"

Emerging out of the West Coast is a rising R&B artist named Kendy X, and although she is new on the scene, she is quickly making a name for herself. Last year, Kendy released her debut single "For Me," and this week, she returned with a remix to the budding track that includes features from none other than Kalan.Fr.Fr and New York City's DreamDoll.

In a press release, Kendy X stated:

“For Me is the most important song on the EP, because it shows the transformation into a bad b*tch... The whole project is about finding yourself and becoming the woman you are meant to be and not changing for anybody. On 'For Me,' I’m saying, this is for me. I can get sh*t on my own. I can do whatever I want to do. It’s meant to empower women. I’ve been listening to Kalan.FrFr since high school, so it was a dream to do a song with him. DreamDoll is such a powerful woman who demands respect. She embodies the spirit of the song.”

Stream the remix to "For Me" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

F*ck a date, gotta fly me out

Time is money, gotta buy me out

Told 'em I like bad b*tches

Now the bad b*tches wanna try me out