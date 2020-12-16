Insecure star and activist Kendrick Sampson was the victim of police violence, in Columbia, he shared on Instagram, Wednesday, with video from the event.

"It happens to Black Colombians often. I’m told stopping is policy but what is NOT is they reached down my underwear aggressively, slap my arms 5 times hard, punch me in my jaw and pull his gun on me. He then cuffed me and dragged me through the streets," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Sampson continued to explain that he did not “resist any legal procedure.”

He added: "They are also asking me to confront and identify the officer tonight! I don’t trust this shit."

"This is a violation of human rights that happens every day with no accountability," he continued.

This is not the first time Sampson has been the victim of the police using extreme force. In June, the Insecure star was hit with rubber bullets at a protest in response to the murder of George Floyd.

"I feel very strong and I’m really exhausted at the same time. But I also feel a resolve to move forward. I feel like we need to liberate folks and we cannot let up," Sampson wrote in a recent op-ed for Variety.

