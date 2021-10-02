Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the NBA right now, although, at this point, there are some real concerns about his availability this season. Irving is one of the few players in the league who has yet to be vaccinated, and it could impact his ability to suit up for the Brooklyn Nets. While many are urging Kyrie to get the vaccine, there is a solid chance he decides to continue with his current mindset. If this were to happen, it would be a disaster for the Nets.

On First Take this week, former player Kendrick Perkins spoke about the situation and noted that Kevin Durant should consider asking for Kyrie's exit from Brooklyn. Perkins thinks Kyrie could bring the team down this season if he continues down this path, and the only way to fix it would be via trade.

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

“Look, if you’re trying to win a championship, you need everybody to be 100% in," Perkins explained. "I know it’s a touchy subject when it comes down to being vaccinated and things of that nature. But he’s telling to Kevin Durant, ‘Hey man, listen. You have a chance to do something. You have James Harden. Don’t let this man be the distraction.’ Sometimes you’ve got to be man enough to walk upstairs and pull the plug.”

KD and Kyrie have a very good relationship, so this kind of request is probably not going to happen. Regardless, the Nets do have a unique situation on their hands and they are going to need to deal with it soon, otherwise, the whole team could be negatively impacted.