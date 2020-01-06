Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins made a name for himself in the league as an enforcer and it looks like the next generation of Perkins picked up the family gene. Furthermore, Perkins' eight-year old son, Kenxton, has some handles to go with his size, which is an absolute nightmare combination for second graders playing in his league.

Perkins took to social media over the weekend to share some of Kenxton's beastly game tape. Says Perk, "Any Second Grader want this smoke?! 8 year old Kenxton Perkins but we call him “Stone”!!! #Beastmode." A number of current and former NBA stars commented on the hilarious footage, including Evan Turner who advised, "Man if you don’t move shorty up to the 11 year old age group before he get charged with manslaughter."

Check out the footage and reactions in the tweets embedded below.