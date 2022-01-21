Kendrick Perkins has had some interesting hot takes during his time with First Take, and these opinions always seem to rub people the wrong way, especially when you consider how he didn't exactly have the most successful NBA career. Regardless, Perkins has seen what it takes to win a championship, and this experience makes him an ideal candidate to speak on all matters regarding the National Basketball Association.

Today, Perkins dedicated much of his time to the topic of the Los Angeles Lakers, who are currently facing an interesting dilemma with Russell Westbrook. Westbrook has not been very good this season, and now, there are some debates centering around whether or not Russ should be coming off the bench. As you will see, Perkins makes the case for why this would be a good thing.

"But I think it would be great because now he can come in and move LeBron James back to the starting point guard position. And now you can have Russ come in and he can be Russell Westbrook," Perkins said. "He can be aggressive where he's not standing in the corner. I took a lot of heat off of Frank Vogel and the coaching staff but once again, Russell Westbrook isn't going anywhere. You have to find a way to get him in a position to be successful."

This is definitely going to ruffle some feathers, so let us know what you think of Perkins' hot take, in the comments section down below.

