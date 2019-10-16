Kendrick Perkins has made a bit of a name for himself in retirement as one of the harshest critics and/or pundits in the NBA. As a former player, Perkins knows what it takes to be a championship or playoff contender. This past week, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made the bold prediction that the team would make it to the playoffs this year. As you can imagine, Perkins didn't want to hear it and unleashed a hilarious rant during ESPN's The Jump today.

"I’m sleeping, with the AC on 60° and the box fan blowing in my face, because guess what, I don’t believe you," Perkins said.

Simply put, Perkins doesn't think the Timberwolves have the pieces to make a legitimate run this season. His assessment is a fair one when you consider how stacked the Western Conference is. Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings couldn't even make the postseason last year so you can just imagine how little room there is for the T-Wolves.

Needless to say, Perkins is going to have some explaining to do should Minny actually make their way to the playoffs. He would certainly find himself on the Freezing Cold Takes Twitter page should that happen.