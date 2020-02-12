Former Boston Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins can't seem to get over the fact that Kyrie Irving simply didn't want to play in Boston any longer. Perkins has vented about his issues with Irving on numerous occasions, the most recent coming Tuesday night when he sat in as an analyst on the Celtics-Rockets NBC Sports Boston broadcast.

Al Bello/Getty Images

As the first half came to a close, Perkins noted how many Celtic supporters were in the building at the Toyota Center in Houston, and how it makes him "want to throw up" thinking of how Kyrie chose to play for the Brooklyn Nets instead.

Says Perk (H/T Yahoo Sports):

"When I was playing for the Celtics I never really focused on the crowd or the fans. I was so locked in," he said. "Now that I'm an analyst, I'm retired, it's amazing how many Celtics fans there are around the world. "Do you hear these chants right now? Let's go Celtics. And Kyrie Irving didn't want to play here. Every time I think of that guy, I want to throw up."

As mentioned, this isn't the first time that Perkins has publicly criticized the 27-year old All Star. Following Boston's playoff exit last season, Perk described Kyrie as a "bad leader" and someone who can't carry his own team. A month later, he said he "lost all respect" for Irving.

We're sure this isn't the last time we'll hear the retired enforcer bash the Nets' point guard, or his teammate Kevin Durant.