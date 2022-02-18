Debates surrounding LeBron James and Michael Jordan are fairly played out at this point. Everyone knows that both players are the two best to ever step on an NBA court, however, the old heads and the new watchers want to fight to the death over who is better. At this point, objective facts have been thrown out the window, and debaters are simply going off either their feelings or their proximity to either LeBron or MJ.

Today on First Take, Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins had a spirited debate about these two players, and it was all centered on who had the hardest path to success. This is one of those subjective debates that only infuriates those who engage in it. As you will see, that's exactly what happened as Perkins and Smith could not find any common ground.

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Perkins played with LeBron James, so it is not surprising that he took The King's side. In the clip, Perkins said LeBron's path was way harder, and that it wasn't particularly close. Throughout his airtime, Smith was truly flummoxed by what he was hearing and tried to put an end to it as fast as possible. In true Perkins fashion, he stayed true to his beliefs and didn't let up for a single second.

At this point, First Take should just stop with these debates altogether. Nothing good ever comes from them, and if they keep happening, Stephen A. might be forced into early retirement.