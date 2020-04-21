Over the weekend, ESPN aired the first two episodes of "The Last Dance" which is the 10-part docuseries on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls who won their sixth championship. The old footage from the documentary is reminding everyone on social media of just how good Jordan was and how no other player can really ever compare. Of course, this has upset all of the LeBron James fans who have been calling him the GOAT ever since his days with the Miami Heat.

One of the men who has consistently been a big supporter of LeBron is none other than Kendrick Perkins, who won a title with James back in 2016. Yesterday, Perkins took to Twitter where he lamented about the double standards surrounding LeBron and MJ and how the former seems to be held to a higher standard.

“The expectations of Bron is like nothing we’ve ever seen in NBA history,” Perkins said. “If Bron scores 63 and 49 in a series and gets swept, every sports network is talking about his inability to get it done, while MJ is getting praised and awarded player of the game in losses.”

Perkins makes a good point although with "The Last Dance" hype at an all-time high, it's going to take a lot to convince MJ fans that LeBron is somehow better. At this point, it's a losing proposition.