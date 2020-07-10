Heading into the NBA draft, there has been a lot of talk about who the best possible draft picks are. There are plenty of high-profile talents about to enter the league, with LaMelo Ball being at the top of the list when it comes to fame. Of course, LaMelo is the brother of Lonzo and LiAngelo, who have made a name for themselves in the world of professional basketball. While LiAngelo might not be in the NBA, there is no denying he has had an influence on his younger brother.

LaMelo is seen as a top point guard prospect and the conventional wisdom seems to indicate that he will be going to the New York Knicks. Ball is rumored to want to go there, as his father LaVar. During today's episode of First Take, Kendrick Perkins made the case as to why this is necessary. Perkins gave the youngest Ball brother a ton of praise and said he is the type of player the Knicks absolutely need right now.

Perkins also went on to say that the Knicks should go out and get Tom Thibodeau as their coach, as he is the guy who will implement a tangible culture that the franchise is lacking.

Needless to say, Perkins has plenty of plans for the Knicks, although it remains to be seen whether or not they will take his advice.