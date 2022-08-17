Ever since LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers and Kawhi Leonard joined the Clippers, there has been a battle brewing in Los Angeles. As far as the regular season is concerned, the Clippers have won the fight, however, the Lakers are the only ones who were actually able to win an NBA title.

Having said that, the Clippers are about to get Kawhi Leonard back and it doesn't seem like the Lakers have the firepower to keep up. The Lakers' offseason was truly unproductive and pundits don't see the Lakers having much success, especially when it comes to their newfound rivalry.

On "NBA Today," Kendrick Perkins hit LeBron James with the harsh reality of the matter. Basically, Perkins thinks the Lakers have no chance this season and that if they couldn't beat the Clippers last year, they certainly won't this year.

“But I’m looking at the Clippers, I have them as my favorites to win it all," Perkins said. "I mean when you think about the coach in Tyronn Lue. Since Tyronn Lue has been the head coach of the Clippers, LeBron James hasn’t beaten him one time and so that says a lot. Also, you have a healthy Kawhi Leonard coming back, we saw how Paul George finished the season. The Clippers right now, they are really really dangerous, they are really deep, and I think they have the best team in the NBA when they start this season.”

