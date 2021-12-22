LeBron James has been going through a few struggles with the Los Angeles Lakers this season. The team is just not up to par, and despite his solid performances, the team is still struggling to get anything going. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that the Lakers lost to a powerful Phoenix Suns squad last night. James scored 34 points, and it had many feeling like LeBron is about to be fed up with the purple and gold.

In fact, Kendrick Perkins, a former teammate of LeBron's, decided to float a theory about James and his level of commitment to the Lakers. As you will see, Perkins theorized that LeBron could very well be looking at a trade to the team he has called home twice before.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

"I wonder if Lebron James would consider demanding a trade back to Cleveland?! I mean the Cavs do have nice squad! Don’t mind me tho and Carry on," Perkins said. Of course, the Cavs have a very impressive young squad right now and they are actually among the top teams in the Eastern Conference. This could change in an instant, but for now, the team looks damn good, and perhaps LeBron will think about them as he looks to end his career soon.

For now, however, a LeBron trade request seems unlikely. After all, LeBron helped build this Lakers team, and their pitfalls are in a way, his responsibility.

Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates from the NBA world.