Last night was huge for the Milwaukee Bucks as they defeated the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals to take a 2-1 lead in the series. While Giannis came up huge in the game, it was Khris Middleton who stole the show as he scored 38 points, all while notching 20 in the fourth quarter. He had the hot hand late in the game and it's what ultimately allowed the Bucks to come back and win the game after a slow start on the road.

After the game, Kendrick Perkins took to Twitter where he reiterated a hot take he made just 10 days ago. Perkins essentially claimed that Giannis is the sidekick of the Bucks while Middleton is the Batman. A lot of fans were mad at this take although, with Middleton's latest heroics in mind, Perkins found a reason to double down.