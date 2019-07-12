Kendrick Norton of the Miami Dolphins tragically lost his left arm in a car accident on July 4th while driving in Miami. His car was cut off by another vehicle which forced him to swerve off the road. This led to his car flipping upside down and in order to get proper care, first responders had to amputate Norton's arm on the scene. At just 22 years old, Norton had his entire career ahead of him although that's all changed due to the incident. The young man is currently recovering at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital and spoke to CBS4’s Peter D’Oench about his injuries.

"I'm alive," Norton said. "If nothing else, I'm alive."

In the video, you can see that Norton's arm was amputated near his elbow and as he explained, he's pretty sure football is a distant dream for him now. Regardless, Norton wants to remain positive and even thanked all of the teams and players who have shown him support over the past week.

"I'm doing fine. I'm doing the best I can," Norton said. "It's not realistic that I'm going to play football anymore. We're working past that."

As of right now, Norton said that he plans to host a blood drive and wants to continue to inspire others who are going through the same thing.