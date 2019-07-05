In the hours leading up to the release of Revenge Of The Dreamers 3, many begun speculating that the project would include a "secret feature" or two. Rumors of a "Middle Child" remix began to float, and while those didn't manifest into reality, fans were treated to a few surprises along the way. On the opening track "Under The Sun," featuring verses from the North Carolina trifecta of J. Cole, Lute, and DaBaby, the chorus was handled by none other than Kendrick Lamar.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Though his contributions are limited to a single hook, the impact should not be undervalued. Upon hearing his familiar cadence, many were immediately left shook, taking to social media to declare incredulity at Kenny's presence. As far as we know, Lamar was never actually present at the Dreamers 3 sessions, and likely submitted his vocals after the fact. Yet his involvement is another link between two of the game's strongest labels, and further proof that a TDE and Dreamville alliance continues to grow strong.

Were you surprised to see Kung Fu Kenny hold it down with some Dreamers? Of course, it might have been nice to receive a verse, but with a project such as this, it's wise to appreciate what we have in front of us. It still made for a welcome moment in the listening experience, and set the tone for the ride to come.