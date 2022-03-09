Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free's new record label pgLang has officially announced a new partnership with 23-year-old Los Angeles-based artist, Tanna Leone. This week, Leone was announced as the latest member of the pgLang roster, making his mark with the release of a double-single on Thursday.

His signing with the label was announced with an introductory video, where Leone speaks about what he's most excited for, what drives him, and much more.

"When pgLang launched, I knew that’s where my home was," said Tanna Leone in a statement. "It’s an honor to join my brothers on this journey of shaping the future of media and entertainment. As an artist I want to represent disrupting the status quo, push people to focus on their growth as a human, and to be a voice for the voiceless through my artistry."





Leone becomes only the second artist to officially join pgLang, following Baby Keem. The LA-native is presently a supporting act on Keem's The Melodic Blue tour.

Leone doesn't have much music out but he has previously released some songs on SoundCloud, which you can check out below. Stay tuned for this Thursday, when he will release two new songs, "With the Villains" and "Lucky."

