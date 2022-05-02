Just next week, Kendrick Lamar will be dropping a new album called Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. This is going to be massive for the hip-hop world, and there is no doubt that fans are excited about what is to come. As for Lamar's other creative endeavors, he has been doing big things with pgLang. This is Lamar's new company with Dave Free, and now, they have teamed up with Converse on the Pro Leather and the Chuck 70.

To help promote these two new kicks, the brand made a video with model Selah Marley as well as one of the brand's artists, Tanna Leone. This video does a great job at showcasing the collaboration, while also giving us some storytelling elements.

As for the shoes themselves, both contain pgLang branding throughout. With this collab, they really tried to keep to the tradition of Converse alive, and that is why we are met with some pretty iconic colorways. From the white, red, and blue aesthetic of the Chuck 70 to the all while and silver Pro Leather, we get some truly great sneakers here.

Both pairs dropped today, with the Chuck 70 going for $100 and the Pro Leather going for $90. Both pairs are available on converse.com and pg-lang.com so if you're interested, you can get your pairs now.

Image via Converse

Image via Converse