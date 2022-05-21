Earlier this month, Kendrick Lamar released Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his first album since DAMN back in April of 2017. For five years, fans questioned if the rapper would release a new body of work, and on a random Monday in April, Lamar took to social media to reveal that their wishes would come true.

Indeed they did because, on May 13, the 34-year-old dropped his project and hasn't stopped being praised yet.

According to Controlled Sounds, his album moved over 286,000 units within its first week, making it the highest-selling album of the year thus far. Of that six-figure number, 250,000 came from streams, while 35,000 stemmed from pure album sales.

The highly-anticipated album consisted of 18 tracks, featuring artists like Kodak Black, Summer Walker, Baby Keem, and more. According to Apple Music, his highest-charting song from the project is "N95." The father of two dropped visuals for the popular song, which currently sits at over 16 million views.

In recent news regarding the artist's latest release, he and his label, Top Dawg Entertainment, chose "Silent Hill" featuring Kodak Black as their first single. Starting May 31, the track will be added to the radio rotation, causing it to be heard by even more people. Being that it is the second highest charting song on Apple Music, this might not come as a surprise to many.

